When George Bernard Shaw said that “very few people can afford to be poor,” he could have been talking about people in our state. Washington’s rules for debt collectors, as described in a March 23 Seattle Times Watchdog report by Mike Baker, seem designed to trap people in poverty. The state should reorient its system toward helping people escape indebtedness.

Debt collection companies that win court judgments against debtors can add attorney’s fees to the amount due. Then they can charge an interest rate of 12 percent on the total, the highest rate in the country. To collect the money, they can garnish debtors’ wages, adding new fees every 60 days.

This gives debt collection companies a strong incentive to go straight to court, rather than working with debtors to arrange payment plans. Some of Washington’s most prolific debt collection lawyers handle more than 5,000 cases per year.

It gets worse: Washington allows debt-collection cases to be served on debtors without first being filed in court. Debtors can be presented with legal demands for payment that include no case number. If they go to the courthouse in search of documents, none will be found. Debtors in such Kafkaesque situations may be fearful or confused — but if they do not respond to payment demands within 20 days, collection companies can file their cases and win judgments on the same day.

That’s quite a system, but it cannot be called a system of justice.

Legal judgments can take a big bite out of debtors’ paychecks. State law shields only $235.75 per week from garnishment — try to live in Seattle — or in most Washington communities — on that amount. Anything beyond that can be taken for payment of debts that are steadily inflated by attorney’s fees, interest and other charges.

The state Legislature should defy the politically powerful debt-collection industry by taking several steps:

Interest on debts after judgments should be capped at closer to the national average of 7.8 percent, and a larger amount should be shielded from garnishment.

Same-day court filings and judgments should end.

Debt collection lawsuits for small amounts of money — The Times’ review found one involving a $31 dental bill — should be discouraged.

And the entire debt-collection system should be recalibrated to encourage negotiated repayment plans rather than legal action, with its attendant costs.

The public interest lies in ensuring that debts are repaid. Perpetuating indebtedness and keeping people poor does not serve that interest.