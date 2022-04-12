Developing a city’s physical infrastructure is a pretty straightforward process. Building a sense of community and shared purpose can be a messier affair.

But social cohesion can be just as important to a city’s livability as are roads and bridges. That’s why the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ annual recognition of outstanding neighbors is so important. It offers ideas and inspiration from the everyday people, businesses and organizations who go out of their way to lift up their neighbors. It’s as close to a blueprint for neighborhood vitality as there is.

The Department of Neighborhoods helps neighbors connect with each other and city government to develop a stronger sense of place, build neighborhood ties and promote community engagement. It has been celebrating Neighbor Day since Phinney Ridge activist Judith Wood first suggested that the city designate a day to celebrate neighborly bonds back in 1995.

Last year’s nominees included community organizations and more than two dozen people whose acts of compassion, kindness and innovation helped keep neighborhoods strong during difficult circumstances, from Randy Wiger’s socially distanced community fire pits in South Park to Barb Burrill’s work maintaining and sharing advice about caring for fruit trees on public land.

“I often wonder if he knows how far-reaching his positive impacts … have had on this community,” wrote Emilie Szeto in nominating Jared Howe, of Rainier Vista, for his community-building activities.

“She consistently puts others’ needs above her own and never fails to say ‘let me know what I can do to help.’ And she means it,” wrote Tina Carpenter of nominee Nancy Jenkins, of Maple Leaf.

The nominees’ good works were as varied as their neighborhoods. Some organized food delivery for neighbors in need while others cleared streets of trash and needles. Some orchestrated elaborate Halloween or Christmas celebrations. Others translated maps for visitors or rallied support for struggling local businesses. All contributed to a neighborhood’s sense of togetherness and support.

The city is now taking nominations for this year’s outstanding neighbors. The Department of Neighborhoods will share nominees’ stories during the week leading up to Neighbor Day on May 7.

Submit online here.