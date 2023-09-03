In difficult times, it is helpful to focus on those who double down on kindness, refusing to give in to cynicism or apathy. That’s what we’ve seen from 676 people across the region who donated to The Seattle Times’ annual school supply fundraising drive over the past two months.

Today is the drive’s final day. So far readers’ generosity has raised more than $137,600, which will help more than 3,200 children living in homeless shelters and supportive housing begin school with the backpacks, new clothes, notebooks, calculators and other supplies they need to get off to a great start. There is no question that a solid education remains the best chance to transcend generational poverty. The Times editorial board thanks those who looked into their hearts and bank accounts to support that goal.

Many readers made donations in memory of their own parents because belief in the power of education is often handed down from one generation to the next. Three sisters sent a check to honor their late mother, who’d created her own school-supply fundraising drive while at an assisted living facility in Arizona.

“At her care center, Mom set up shop in their cafeteria for the Homeless School located just three blocks away,” wrote the sisters, who perused local sales for school supplies that other residents could then “purchase” for children through small donations. After all the supplies were gathered, staff from the nearby school collected them at the care center, wheeling out the bounty as residents lined the corridors, cheering.

Initiatives like that, usually unheralded, connect people across generations. They also make tangible the idea that all children deserve help to build a better future. To those who do this work for the community every year: Thank you. It matters.

The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com. The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.