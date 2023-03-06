During the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were laid off as businesses buckled and shut down, the federal government temporarily increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to low-income residents.

That move, coupled with access to local food banks, helped thousands of Washingtonians keep food on the table.

Now, with the state no longer under an emergency and the pandemic easing, too many people are still left not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Agencies charged with making sure those who are food insecure are asking the state for an emergency infusion of $28 million. The request comes in House Bill 1784. It would help increase inventories at food banks and other agencies purchasing food and supplies, help manage storage facilities, food delivery and logistics, and maintain outreach to those who may not have access or know about such services.

As demand grows, the $28 million is a badly needed lifeline and deserves swift legislative passage.

A survey from the University of Washington, Washington State University and Tacoma Community College found that food insecurity — that is, being uncertain or having limited access to nutritional food — as expected, is highest in households with annual incomes under $15,000, with rural residents, residents of color and those with children hardest hit.

Food assistance programs operated by the state departments of Agriculture and Social and Health Services have made the case for the extra, one-time boost in funding for 2023. But given an uncertain economy, the Legislature likely will be approached again to increase support as the food insecurity crisis persists. That’s because outside of the report, food banks are seeing greater demand, more first-time customers and more people coming from middle-income households. In Washington, about 870,000 people were on federal food assistance benefits as of last year.

Food insecurity is not just a Washington issue but is national in scope. HB 1784 passed the House and will likely advance out of the Senate. But a long-term strategy to address food insecurity needs a national response, one that is informed with data and real-life experiences of our most vulnerable populations.