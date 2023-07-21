Almost every student who applies to Washington’s colleges and universities is likely to find a spot. Even the state’s two most selective schools — the University of Washington in Seattle and Whitman College in Walla Walla — admit nearly half of all applicants. So, with the majority of K-12 students children of color, it’s perplexing that many of Washington’s campuses are overwhelmingly white.

The Western Washington University student body is 68% white. At Washington State University in Pullman, it’s 59%. And while the UW’s Seattle campus is more diverse overall, only 8% of its undergraduates are Latino, though students of Hispanic background comprise 25% of the state’s K-12 population.

The push to diversify colleges is not merely an academic exercise. Because educational attainment is closely linked to a student’s future occupation, and often their quality of life, the question of who gets a degree has lasting impact. And it’s receiving renewed scrutiny in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision banning affirmative action based on race.

Washington, however, had already prohibited the practice. The results, 25 years after that voter initiative took effect, show that creating diversity on campus is neither happenstance nor automatic. The UW’s Seattle campus received a “D” from the national advocacy group Education Trust for its enrollment of Black students in 2017, compared with the number of Black 18-to-24-year-olds in the state. With Latino students, it got an “F.” (The university’s Tacoma and Bothell campuses are somewhat more diverse.)

Still, with the UW’s Seattle flagship admitting 48% of all applicants, the crux of the issue lies less with screening at the admissions office than outreach and recruitment. That is, which students are encouraged to apply.

The quandary around creating campuses that feel welcoming to diverse populations is hardly unique to Washington. Across the country at the University of Richmond in Virginia, former president Ronald Crutcher, who is Black, is ambivalent about affirmative action. Once, he considered it essential. But over the years, Crutcher noticed that it created problems of its own — not least, saddling students of color with the question of whether they were truly qualified to be there.

So, rather than giving applicants points for their racial background, Crutcher — like many other educators — urges schools to seek out young people in low-income neighborhoods, or students who may be the first generation in their families to go to college, or others who have confronted significant barriers.

There are many ways to achieve similar ends: Texas, California and Florida offer automatic college admission to students who finish 12th grade at the top of their class — regardless of whether their high schools are considered rigorous or not, in affluent areas or poor.

Doing away with legacy admissions — the tradition of offering spots to the relatives of alumni — is yet another way to level the playing field.

But the rubber meets the road at recruitment. That doesn’t mean sending students a flyer in the mail when they’re in the 11th grade. It means starting in middle school and sustaining the connection. The state’s College Bound Scholarship aims to do exactly that by identifying income-eligible students as early as seventh or eighth grade and guaranteeing them financial aid if they graduate high school with at least a 2.0 GPA.

That program demonstrates Washington’s intention and commitment to making a college education accessible for all.