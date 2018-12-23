Bellevue is finally moving forward toward a permanent, year-round men's shelter.

Thanks to a nonprofit determined to help the homeless in Bellevue, progress is being made toward opening a permanent, year-round men’s shelter in Washington’s fifth largest city.

The nonprofit organization Congregations for the Homeless announced Wednesday it had chosen a site for a permanent men’s shelter on surplus King County property. The proposal is only the start of a vigorous process. But it’s a milestone in Bellevue, which has moved way too slowly on this issue.

The proposed site meets the city’s new land-use guidelines for homeless shelters, is close to transit and services, and far from schools and neighborhoods.

The Bellevue City Council had postponed the building of a permanent, year-round men’s shelter, even though the city started looking for a location for a permanent shelter in 2014. Earlier this year, the council laid the framework for citing a new permanent men’s shelter. Congregations for the Homeless took the next step with a site that seems to have community support.

The group wants to build a shelter on a large parcel of land just east of the Seattle Humane animal shelter, north of I-90 and about half a mile west of the previously proposed site. The community rejected the previous site as being too close to a neighborhood and Bellevue College.

The King County property is large enough to give city planners, nonprofit organizations and developers room to dream about future housing projects.

Congregations for the Homeless also is working with the city, county and other nonprofit groups to find a way to keep its winter shelter open year-round. The men who get shelter, hot meals and services half the year at the temporary shelter near downtown Bellevue should not be sent out into the woods to fend for themselves in the spring.

Congregations for the Homeless, formed by a coalition of religious organizations, is making a big impact in Bellevue:

The group’s outreach street navigator program, which began in 2014, helped 107 people move from the streets to housing in 2017.

The temporary shelter near downtown Bellevue houses about 100 men each night during the fall and winter. A day center provides employment, mental-health, addiction and medical services.

A mobile shelter moves from congregation to congregation, while each resident moves toward housing and work. Over the past seven years, about 65 percent of participants have graduated to permanent housing.

The organization also has 11 houses and apartments around Bellevue that house 81 men, who pay rent on a sliding scale based on income. This program boasts that 96 percent of the men stay housed for two years or longer.

The new shelter will require years of preparation, including community engagement and planning, before it can open its doors, possibly in 2022. Finding a way to keep the temporary shelter open year-round, either by repairing the current site or moving elsewhere, will ease the wait.

The Congregations for the Homeless decision is a promising step toward a permanent men’s shelter in Bellevue.