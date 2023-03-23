Legislators promised that this would be the year to tackle persisting inequities in the way Washington funds education, particularly for students of color and those with special needs. With three weeks left in the session, it looks like they could make significant strides forward.

The Senate’s education lead, Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, sponsored SB 5311, a bill that will likely result in a surge of new money for students who need extra help to access education, easing some of the weight currently carried by local taxpayers. Though it retains an odious cap on the number of students in a district who can bring special-needs funding from the state, it does raise that ceiling, while channeling $700 million more to school districts over the next two biennium.

Many children, however, will still have to wait years before being evaluated for special services. That is unconscionable. Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, proposed funding more assessments, faster. But his bill died in committee, so thousands of kids with dyslexia or behavioral problems will continue to struggle, without the testing that is a path toward extra help.

An effort to allow charter schools access to local education levies also stalled out, essentially condoning a scenario where children in certain public schools — most of them students of color — are not entitled to the same funding mechanism as kids in others. And the jury is still out on how Washington will help small, property-poor districts pay for desperately needed school construction. Two bills tackling that question are scheduled for committee votes next week.

Equity isn’t only about money.

For three years, the Legislature has pondered a new pathway to graduation for students who feel their goals are unmatched by the current routes, all of which encourage college, the trades or military service. Many educators have pushed for a channel focused on performance, something that would allow young people to present a show, report or exhibit demonstrating their skills in various core subjects — but not necessarily math or English.

That’s where advocates for students of color are calling foul.

Ben Mitchell, of the Foundation for Tacoma Students, testified that nearly 40% of 10th graders statewide failed to meet grade-level standards in English during the 2021-22 school year, and almost 70% missed that benchmark in math. Meanwhile, college-going in Washington dropped a precipitous 9 points between 2019 and 2021.

“We’re concerned about how adequately our K-12 system is preparing students” for life after high school, Mitchell told the Senate Education Committee.

Steve Smith, of the Black Education Strategy Roundtable, warns that whenever education expectations are relaxed, Black students guided toward the least rigorous standards suffer most.

But there is still time to add a few words emphasizing that all kids, no matter their route to a diploma, need to show mastery of math and English. Stay tuned.

The furor around funding for special-needs students was supercharged by a Seattle Times exposé published just before the session began. It showed a dire lack of oversight for private schools paid with public dollars to educate kids who have severe needs.

Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal said his staff is ready to monitor those schools more closely — as long as they get the extra funding necessary to do it. Sen. Claire Wilson has proposed about $1.7 million to cover that work into 2025.

Since Washington taxpayers shelled out $38 million for these schools between 2016 and 2021, that would be money well spent, protecting our investment in kids who have long had the short end of the stick.