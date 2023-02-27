It is well past time to get serious about fixing Seattle’s bridges.

After years of underfunding these vital links, the Seattle City Council stepped up to increase annual bridge maintenance last year — up from $12 million to $34 million, the level suggested by a City Auditor Report.

Now, it’s up to Mayor Bruce Harrell to come up with a plan to turn budget dollars into action.

The Seattle Department of Transportation owns and operates 126 bridges. The Second Avenue Extension Bridge in Pioneer Square (built in 1928), Magnolia Bridge (1929) and University Bridge (1930) are rated in “poor” condition.

The University Bridge was stuck open for two days in November 2021. Ballard Bridge, two years older, broke on April 6 last year and stranded motorists for two hours. The West Seattle Bridge reopened in 2022 after two years of repair that inconvenienced hundreds of thousands of residents.

In his State of the City address last week, Harrell said he wanted to create a transportation system “where we prioritize infrastructure improvements” for the city’s bridges.

It’s a welcome sentiment that must include follow through.

“While I appreciate the mention of bridge infrastructure in the Mayor’s State of the City address, we are still awaiting a specific plan and timeline for fixing Seattle’s aging bridges,” said Councilmember Alex Pedersen, chair of the Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities Committee.

Harrell last year dismissed a City Council proposal to fast-track bridge repairs by selling $100 million in bonds. That was clearly a mistake, as interest rates have risen substantially since then.

On March 21, Pedersen has scheduled SDOT officials to present to his committee. Councilmembers expect to hear more details of how bridge safety will be improved.

“I see no reason why Seattle could not this year at least replace the parts needed to prevent the repeated malfunctioning of the handful of maritime bridges that keep freight, buses, bikes, drivers — and our regional economy — moving forward,” said Pedersen.

Seattle city government has a long history of convincing voters that it needs extra money to focus on the basics, and then leaving a lot to be desired. The city’s 2006 “Bridging the Gap” transportation initiative and its subsequent renewal — renamed “Move Seattle” — have so far failed to repair aging bridges as promised.

At $930 million, Move Seattle more than doubled the Bridging the Gap levy it replaced. Passed by voters in 2015, it is up for renewal next year.

In 2018, Seattle Times reporter Mike Lindblom wrote that the city did not have money to replace the Magnolia Bridge. At the time, a city bridge engineer estimated that the span should last to 2024, at least. That must come as cold comfort to the drivers of the 17,000 vehicles that use it daily.

Time is not on our side. City Hall must not delay vital bridge work and package it with a transportation levy renewal next year. Residents have long been promised safe bridges. Further delays are dangerous and unacceptable.