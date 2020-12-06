As COVID-19 surges in Washington and around the country, the clock is ticking on federally funded public-health efforts to fight the potentially deadly virus.

Without congressional action, essential local efforts to test, trace and respond to the pandemic will be endangered once the federal funding expires at the end of this month.

That must not happen. Federal lawmakers should quickly pass a COVID-19 relief bill that includes funding for the state, local and tribal governments that have borne the lion’s share of responsibility for fighting this pandemic, even as revenues have declined.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resumed talks around a compromise last week, according to news reports. The question is how far McConnell is willing to budge. The Democrat-led House of Representatives has already made several efforts to streamline aid proposals. It’s time for the Republican-led Senate to move.

In May, the House passed the comprehensive $3.4 trillion HEROES Act. In October, it put forward a $2 trillion proposal. McConnell recently has suggested $500 billion would be sufficient. That’s not enough to ensure robust local public-health responses and mitigate dire economic consequences.

Washington state and local governments received approximately $2.95 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding after it was signed into law last spring. Some of the funds paid for one-time expenses, but much is funding ongoing work. By law, the money can be used for expenditures necessitated by the public-health emergency only through Dec. 30.

In King County, and other public health districts, CARES Act money is funding contact tracing and case investigation, testing and other important interventions that must continue into 2021. The Metropolitan King County Council has earmarked $4.2 million in rainy-day funds to support the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in January, but that isn’t sustainable over the long term.

In Snohomish County, public health officials warn that without new federal funding, they will have to lay off most, if not all, the temporary staff hired to respond to COVID-19.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services is using $1.3 million in CARES money to fund six Rapid Response Crisis Staffing Teams to help understaffed long-term care centers. With a record 431 facilities reporting at least one case of the virus by last Thursday, the need for this critical respite resource will not magically go away after the New Year.

There are countless other examples: Vital efforts against the pandemic that will be cut or curtailed if federal lawmakers don’t come through before month’s end.

This isn’t about bailing out state and local governments. Simply put, it’s about saving lives.