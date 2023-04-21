The federal government owns more than a quarter of Washington state, and most of that is forested. For the sake of the state’s economy, ecosystems and people, the feds need to do a better job of suppressing and preventing wildfires on their land.

That was the righteous message of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell at a recent Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing with the head of the U.S. Forest Service. The agency controls three-quarters of federal land in the state — more than 9 million acres.

Washington state government has been stepping up with increased investment in fire prevention and fighting on state lands, but the federal government must step up its efforts in this crucial partnership.

An out-of-control wildfire threatens homes, neighborhoods, farms, vineyards and lives. When flames spread, agricultural industries worth billions to the state economy are at risk. Smoke changes the taste of crops, reducing their marketability. Peril persists after a fire, too, with scars vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

Because wildfire season peaks around harvest times, travel disruptions delay getting produce to market. The Bolt Creek Fire last fall burned nearly 15,000 acres along U.S. Route 2, forcing the highway to close multiple times.

The Puget Sound region spent a good chunk of September and October smothered in choking smoke that exacerbated health risks for people with respiratory conditions and otherwise made life miserable as the smoke permeated everything. And all Washingtonians lose something precious when a wildfire destroys critical ecosystems, habitat and recreational areas.

Advertising

This year could be another bad one. The National Interagency Fire Center predicts that the fire risk in Central Washington will be above normal come July.

Cantwell thus had ample evidence when she called on U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore to devote more resources to firefighting and fire prevention in the Pacific Northwest. Washington and other states with large tracts of federally owned forests need more firefighters and more ongoing prevention efforts. Moore agreed, but it’s really up to President Joe Biden’s budget and what Congress approves.

Cantwell has long championed the region’s forestlands and the firefighters who protect them, all the way back to her work with Rep. Doc Hastings holding officials accountable after the Thirtymile fire tragedy two decades ago in which four firefighters perished.

In April, the Biden administration highlighted the need to thin forests and replant lands that have burned, especially old growth forests. The administration sells it as a way to fight climate change.

Here in Washington, it’s a way to protect our public lands, our communities, our economy and our way of life.