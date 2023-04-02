Spinmeisters, advocates and amateur writers will know Mark Higgins as the gatekeeper with high journalistic standards, finely tuned BS detector and gentle-desk-side manner. For the last seven years, our deputy opinion editor solicited, culled and curated our community’s guest columns — Op-Eds, in our lingo — on our Opinion pages.

Higgins, a member of the editorial board since 2014, retired Friday after 23 years at The Times, much of that in the newsroom as a metro editor.

Readers upset about The Times’ editorial board’s view could usually find — or pitch — a guest column pointing out the error of our ways. Complex debates over issues are rarely defined by two sides, but rather, many.

That nuance was Higgins’ sweet spot and a key part of Times Opinion’s mission statement: “To be a forum for community learning and dialogue.” That was his passion.

Higgins provided another gift to Times readers, too. A few years ago, he took over the Saturday page for guest essays, called “My Takes.” These pieces, usually personal and poignant, provided our readers, especially nonprofessional writers, a chance to share their perspectives on everything from parenting to mental health to being a health care provider working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oh, boy, will his colleagues miss him — as will all the guest column writers who had the pleasure of his skilled editing, no-nonsense feedback and gentle encouragement. Rest assured, Times Opinion will strive to do him proud.

Happy trails, Mark.