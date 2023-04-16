Accountability is the bedrock of good government.

But for public officials at every level — city, regional and state — promises and plans are too often aspirational guideposts, talking points as ephemeral as hot air.

If the community is ever to see progress measured in giant leaps instead of baby steps or backsliding, it is up to voters to demand responsibility. Candidates for elected office must put away “Seattle Nice” and focus attention on what’s been delivered and what’s fallen flat.

It’s not impolite to highlight failures. In fact, it’s a vital part of democracy.

Seattle Times reporter Anna Patrick recently detailed the outcomes of various promises made on homelessness. It wasn’t a pretty picture.

While running for mayor, Bruce Harrell told voters in September 2021 that he would add 2,000 units of “emergency supportive housing” by the end of 2022. He later changed that plan to say his administration would “identify” 2,000 units of shelter rather than “add” units.

That’s quite a switch. As of the end of 2022, the city said, 922 units of shelter and housing were opened.

As part of Seattle’s “shelter surge” plan unveiled in fall 2020, the city said it would help up to 231 homeless people living in city-run shelters to quickly move into permanent housing. The city then transferred the work to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. To be clear, the RHA did not make the original promise, but only 105 households used this assistance in 2022.

At the beginning of 2021, Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis announced a fundraising campaign to raise $15 million to double the city’s tiny-house stock. The plan was to add 480 tiny houses within a year. Money was raised but by the end of 2021, no tiny houses had been built.

King County announced a goal to house 1,600 people living homeless in former hotels and apartment buildings by the end of 2022. The outcome: Only 565 units were being used.

This is not the province of local government only. In a story headlined “Institutional Crisis” [April 9, A1] Times reporter Esmy Jimenez detailed vows made by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2018 to transform the state’s mental health system by 2023. The state failed to meet its goals.

To be sure, government can certainly boast successes, and today’s challenges are born of decades of neglect, misaligned federal priorities and entrenched income inequality.

But that doesn’t mean politicians should get a pass for failing to deliver after basking in the spotlight of action-oriented announcements.

It is up to the media and other civic institutions to remind voters of what was said. It is up to voters to quiz office seekers about their plans and how they would do things differently. Politicians must hold themselves accountable and not shrug off disappointments or issue well-worn excuses. Candidates ought to eschew ideological battles and instead emphasize performance.

Making plans is easy. For faith in government to continue, people must see results.