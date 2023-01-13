In his State of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee noted that behavioral health challenges confront families across Washington.

But unless legislators dedicate significant resources to fund robust programs from the Pacific to the Palouse, Washington is in danger of furthering inequities in the availability of mental health and addiction treatment.

Inslee’s proposed 2023-2025 budget includes $415.6 million in state funding for behavioral health, along with federal and other dollars.

The biggest chunk, about $190 million, aims to increase treatment beds as the state continues to transition from hospital to community-based care. All told, 173 new state-owned behavioral health beds are set to open by 2027, according to the Office of Financial Management.

Against this backdrop, King County may soon ask for a property tax levy to raise $1.25 billion for behavioral health over 9 years.

Drafted by King County Executive Dow Constantine, the proposal would create a countywide network of five crisis care centers, invest in recruiting and retaining the behavioral health workforce, and restore the number of residential treatment beds in the region.

For the owner of a median King County home valued at $694,000, the cost is estimated to be about $121 in 2024. The Metropolitan King County Council is expected to vote by February on whether to put the proposal on the April ballot.

According to Constantine, the region needs more behavioral health resources, and Inslee’s budget doesn’t meet the moment.

“The state’s investment would not be enough to make a big difference here and we need to move faster and more decisively now if we’re going to help the people who are filling up our jails and our hospitals and who are out in the streets,” he said.

If state government was to match King County’s plan, it would cost more than $400 million annually, Constantine estimated. “That would have every part of the state investing at the level we’re investing here, and I don’t think it’s politically possible for them to do that.”

If the levy passes, King County’s behavioral health system would likely attract residents from other counties in need of services. Although Medicaid payments could be tracked to where someone initially enrolled, how the rush of potential patients may impact wait times and availability of care is unknown.

“That’s certainly the danger with this or any other effort to provide an adequate level of service,” said Constantine. “Ultimately, that is an unfortunate, unintended consequence of doing the right thing.”

Legislators certainly have a lot on their plate — housing, education, tackling the climate crisis.

How to balance the appropriate spending on behavioral health services is a perennial challenge. Olympia should look to King County to help determine what a path forward looks like, and how to meet the many urgent needs of an overloaded system.

Ultimately, widening statewide inequities in behavioral health services have just as many negative consequences as uneven educational opportunities, and should be considered just as unacceptable.