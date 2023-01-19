Washington’s farm internship program has worked well. Lawmakers should graduate it from a temporary limited pilot to a permanent statewide program.

The state’s economic reputation might be airplanes and Big Tech, but Washington’s roots are in agriculture. Apples, hops, wine, dairy and hundreds of other agricultural products are a cornerstone of the state’s economy. We are a cornucopia.

But farms and ranches face challenges — from the rise of corporate farming to environmental regulations that can appear to go too far. Perhaps most difficult is the fact that fewer young people want to work the land. The average age of a Washington farmer is 59.

A decade ago, the Legislature launched the farm internship program to help train the next generation of farmers. Under the program, small farms can offer up to three educational internships at a time. The usual labor laws like minimum wage don’t apply to those interns, but they often receive cash stipends, room and board or other compensation. Safeguards built into the program prevent exploitation and supplanting regular farmworkers.

The program’s cost to taxpayers is negligible, only oversight by the Department of Labor and Industries. Participating farmers pay any stipends.

The program launched with a sunset date and in only a handful of counties. Over the years lawmakers renewed it and added more counties, but it remained a limited pilot. Today, small farms in about half of Washington’s counties are eligible to participate, including King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Farms in other counties want to participate, too, so lawmakers are considering a bill (SB 5156) to expand the program statewide and make it permanent. If more farms can participate, more internships will be available. Internships must be based on the bona fide curriculum of an educational or vocational institution. Interns are encouraged to participate in career and technical education with courses in agriculture or related programs of study at a community or technical college.

“One of the most important challenges we face is the preservation of farming in Washington and making sure that the next generation is ready to step up with knowledge of modern farming techniques, sustainability strategies and knowledge of how to run a successful farming business,” said Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, the bill’s prime sponsor.

The bill is advancing through committees with bipartisan support and deserves passage. Many urban residents might not view a farm internship to be as prestigious as one at Amazon or Boeing, but to a young person with an eye on a career in agriculture it can be just as transformative and valuable.