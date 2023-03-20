A court case that started with Snohomish County sheriff deputies interrogating a passenger on a Community Transit bus has ended with the state Supreme Court deciding that the deputies wrongfully detained the Snohomish County man when he didn’t prove to them he paid bus fare.

The case indirectly speaks to how public transit systems should or should not enforce passenger fares.

Snohomish County used public resources in using two deputies, the county prosecutor’s office and eventually county attorneys to defend its decision to arrest Zachery Meredith. The incident started with his failure to prove he paid a $2.50 bus fare. Deputies questioned him on the bus and when he could not produce proof, removed him and took his fingerprints. He was arrested after deputies discovered he had given a fake name and had two outstanding warrants.

Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu wrote in the lead opinion, “We do not strike down any statute permitting designated persons to request proof of fare payment on barrier-free transit systems. We reject only the particular method of fare enforcement used here …”

Indeed, enforcement of public transit fares is needed, but Snohomish County took the wrong approach. It should learn from Sound Transit, which, after incidents of documented racial bias and intimidation by militaristic-looking security officers patrolling the Link and Sounder trains, got rid of officers in 2021 and hired transit ambassadors.

Ambassadors are the go-to information source for passengers. They also enforce fares by asking each passenger in a particular car for proof of payment, as opposed to singling out individuals. They issue warnings the first two times a passenger can’t produce proof of payment. The third time nets a $50 fine, a fourth time brings a $75 fine. Each of those fines can be satisfied through payment or educational sessions. Plans are underway to step up enforcement by making multiple fines a civil infraction handled by the court.

Advertising

Community Transit says it, too, has ambassadors, but a spokesperson said that at the time of Meredith’s arrest, ambassadors were not checking fares.

Enter the sheriff’s deputies.

At a time when most police agencies complain of being understaffed, and that understaffing is putting public safety at risk, using deputized law enforcement agents — with guns — to collect bus fares is a misplacement of resources.

Providing a safe, cost-effective and drama-free experience for passengers should be the goal of any transit system. Enforcing fares while limiting its passengers’ interaction with law enforcement should be another goal.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the agency paused fare enforcement pending the outcome of the court case. Now that the court has ruled, she said the sheriff is “working with the prosecuting attorney’s office to review this case and determine if there will be any changes in how we move forward in our partnership with Community Transit and how we handle fare enforcement.”

Community Transit said it too is “reviewing the court’s ruling and current laws that are in effect around fare enforcement, as well as our own procedures,” adding that it will continue to collect fares.

Whatever the review’s findings, the sheriff’s office and Community Transit should let ambassadors do the job they were trained to do, and leave serious risks to public safety to the sheriff’s office.