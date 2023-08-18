Two years ago, the Seattle City Council adopted legislation bringing together “innovative thinkers” to come up with creative new taxes.

The final report of the Seattle Revenue Stabilization Workgroup, published Aug. 7, considered 63 ideas to tap public funds.

But if you read them carefully, the report and accompanying staff memo also traced an unmistakable pattern: In good times and in bad, city government spent more money. And now, as spending is expected to outstrip revenues even further in the next few years, the council is contemplating the same response: more spending, this time with new taxes.

Which raises the question: When does the Seattle doom loop of more spending and taxes ever end?

From 2012-19, the General Fund budget (which funds basic city services such as police, fire, human services) increased 52%. City employees (not including utility and transportation workers, which are funded separately) increased 26%.

The City Council drafts budgets based on tax projections. But in this period, the taxes often came in higher than expected midyear. What did the council do with unanticipated windfalls? It increased spending even more.

But then came the pandemic in late 2019 with the corresponding stay-at-home orders and economic dislocation. So what happened to city spending? From 2019-22, the council increased spending by 18%. The 2024 proposed budget included $52 million of new ongoing spending increases, made possible by onetime grants and other budget moves.

If Seattle continues to operate at its current level, General Fund spending will outpace revenues by $221 million in 2025 and an additional $207 million the year after. About 85% of the spending increases are expected to be caused by high payroll expenses.

Reaction among council members to the notion of additional taxes was split.

“Big picture, I don’t believe City Hall has a revenue problem. It has a spending problem,” said Councilmember Alex Pedersen during a council meeting. He cited several drivers of Seattle budget woes, including increasing wages for city government employees and ballooning pension costs.

Pedersen has suggested instituting a capital-gains tax to replace the regressive tax on drinking water. It’s a solid idea that has garnered support from Chief Seattle Club, Solid Ground and Low Income Housing Institute, among others.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold said the future budget gap is “largely out of our control and the result of structural budget problems.”

To be clear, City Hall is and has been in control of its own budget destiny. This situation is entirely of its own making, with can-kicking and bad practices that have taken place for years.

It may well take a combination of new taxes and spending cuts to right the ship. But first step on the path to recovery is to acknowledge the consequences of one’s own actions. And at City Hall, it’s simple: Council spent too much.