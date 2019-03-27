A new national report says Washington — and many other states — are not doing enough to remove lead from drinking water in public schools and preschool centers.

And once again, the Legislature has failed to act to fund testing at the state’s schools.

This refrain is getting old: Every school should test its water for lead and other dangerous substances and then spend whatever it takes to mitigate the problem.

The state Health Department made a rule in 2009 calling for environmental testing in public schools but decided it wouldn’t be enforced until the state paid for it. Exposure to lead in old plumbing and paint is particularly dangerous to children. This problem is too important to ignore any longer.

Many local districts are testing water inside their schools, despite the lack of state money. Since 2004, Seattle has voluntarily tested all sources of drinking water at each school at least once every three years. Seattle parents who worry about recent reports of lead in the water at district schools should recognize that knowledge of a problem that can be fixed is infinitely preferable to the lack of information in some districts.

While the Legislature should have fixed this years ago, school districts also need to take responsibility for the health of their students and prioritize water testing for lead.

State health officials have estimated lead testing would cost about $2,270 per school, or about $5 million statewide. Most school districts have a budget for building repairs and maintenance. Lead testing, replacing old water fixtures and installing filters should take priority over other maintenance that is not crucial to the health of children.

Disappointingly, the Legislature failed to enact House Bill 1860 this year, which would have mandated testing in every school building every three years and would have required installation of special filters on all faucets, fountains or other water outlets used for drinking or cooking, after elevated lead levels are found. The bill never even received a hearing.

This proposal from Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, is exactly the kind of action called for in the report released last week by advocate groups Environment America Research and Policy Center and U.S. PIRG Education Fund. Those groups gave Washington and 21 other states an “F” for failing to protect students from drinking lead contaminated water.

Lawmakers have failed to act on similar proposals nearly every year this past decade. The children of Washington can’t wait any longer. If the state isn’t going to fund lead testing and any required action to fix a school water problem, then school districts must, even if it requires delays in other maintenance projects or a PTA fundraiser.