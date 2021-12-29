As the U.S. Supreme Court readies to weigh in on the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for employers and new COVID-19 cases grow with a more contagious variant, businesses are understandably uncertain what to do. But even with legal battles complicating implementation, the benefit is still simple: Vaccine mandates help save lives.

Continued hesitation only delays a safer return to normalcy and increases the risk of new variants that could set back recovery even further.

A year after the first vaccines became available, the rate of vaccination in the U.S. has leveled off and remains stubbornly consistent even as it varies from state to state — 68% of Washington residents are fully vaccinated, for example, compared to 46% in neighboring Idaho, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this point in the pandemic, with economic recovery still fragile and more than 800,000 Americans killed by COVID, it seems unbelievable that holdouts remain, yet the solution isn’t to discount millions as unreachable. This is especially true since the pandemic requires a communal response and cannot be defeated through individual responsibility alone.

So, what can be done? It’s past time to admit that no amount of information, no recognition of the damage the virus can cause, will convince those who are able to be vaccinated but who have so far declined to do the right thing. This leaves vaccine mandates by employers as one of the few effective tools remaining to increase the vaccination rate.

When the choice is between hitting the road or taking the shot, a lot of people become more amenable to protecting public health.

Advertising

However, left on their own, the response by companies has been mixed. For every Microsoft, which requires all employees to be vaccinated, you have Boeing, which recently dropped its own mandate after pushback from some workers.

For every United Airlines, which saw overwhelming compliance to its vaccine requirements, you have Amazon, which has dithered and wavered even as it employs 1 in every 169 U.S. workers and where a mandate could have a massive impact.

With many businesses reluctant to act, the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing mandate aimed at large employers provides the best path forward. It would add more than 20 million people to the vaccinated rolls and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months, according to the White House.

The measure has been tied up in legal challenges, but a recent ruling by the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed it to move forward. Opponents have appealed, and the Supreme Court will hear arguments next week.

Keeping the federal mandate would be the wisest choice, but even if it is struck down, businesses must act and require vaccines for their employees and regular testing for the unvaccinated.

Their workers — and everyone else — will continue to be at risk if they do nothing.