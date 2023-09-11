After failed votes to move a drug-use ordinance forward, the Seattle City Council is poised once again to codify what should happen to people openly using fentanyl and other substances on city streets.

If the most successful laws are the simplest, the odds are stacked against this latest effort.

Back in June, the City Council considered a straightforward adoption of state law making drug use and possession a gross misdemeanor but emphasizing treatment. Such a Seattle law was needed because King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said these misdemeanors should be handled by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office. Manion recommended council approve the ordinance. It was defeated 5-4.

Mayor Bruce Harrell then stepped in. On July 31, Harrell unveiled his own drug-use ordinance, which ordered different police actions if persons using drugs in public presented a threat to others or merely to themselves.

As if that wasn’t hard enough to understand, the council’s Public Safety & Human Services Committee is set to consider at least five different amendments on Tuesday. As of press time on Monday, final wording was not confirmed. Last minute wordsmithing on complex legislation does not often produce the best results.

As the challenges associated with homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse mount, police officers have been asked to assume roles that go far beyond traditional law enforcement. An amendment by council members Lisa Herbold and Andrew Lewis takes this to a new level.

Advertising

Riffing on Harrell’s “threat of harm to others” and “threat of harm to self” provisions, the legislation seeks to further micromanage an officer’s decision-making. But it’s hard to tell how it will all play out in the real world.

Harrell indicated that he will produce an executive order and Seattle Police Department policies to fill in the gaps. But as a council staff memo points out, the mayor will not make these documents available to the council and public until after the vote. “This sequencing precludes the council from better understanding how the arrest policies of CB 120645 (the proposed drug use ordinance) will be implemented when officers encounter subjects possessing or using drugs.”

When confronting public drug use, will officers weigh preserving order (removing nonviolent persons using drugs near bus stops) more heavily, or emphasize physical safety? It’s a mystery.

One section of the Herbold-Lewis amendment states that officers will not arrest a person deemed to be a threat only to themselves “absent articulable facts and circumstances warranting such action and SPD policies and/or training will identify what additional articulable facts and circumstances would warrant arrest.”

Which is basically saying: The council intends to legislate that people using drugs in public but not threatening anyone will not be arrested, unless SPD policies say otherwise, but council hasn’t seen those policies before it plans to take a vote.

Seattleites have every right to be confused. This is no way to run a government.

Will the end of this tortuous process lead to more people in treatment, safer streets and better quality of life for all?

If the past is prologue, no one should get their hopes up.