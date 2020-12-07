Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s decision not to run for reelection this year should be an opportunity for the city to reassess its political climate.

Seattle must move past divisive, extreme politics seen in recent years but particularly during 2020. Durkan’s decision provides ample time for candidates who can help bring about this change to come forward.

Normal disagreements over spending and policy this year escalated into vituperative attacks, smears and vandalism of elected officials’ homes.

Durkan acknowledges her campaign would have been intense. But she said she declined to run for a second term because that would distract from critical, pressing work to get through the pandemic.

That includes restoring the local economy and addressing the worsening crisis of homelessness.

“The focus has to be on that work, and I don’t think [it] can be done in the context of a campaign,” Durkan told this editorial board.

Indeed, Seattle, like most every large city, faces a difficult recovery and widespread hardship. That demands leaders who are effective administrators, not just ambitious politicians ready to use Seattle as a sandbox for special-interest policy experimentation.

As voters signaled nationally by electing a moderate president, there is less patience now for indulging in political and policy extremism when there’s much work to do healing, reconnecting and rebuilding.

Such a reset is also necessary to attract the best possible candidates for local elected offices.

That won’t be easy, especially after far-left mobs threatened and vandalized the homes of Durkan and City Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez last summer.

“So, their only purpose to come to my house and physically threaten me is to purely terrorize me,” Juarez told Indian Country Today.

City Council President M. Lorena González condemned the protests after Juarez was targeted.

Yet, González earlier declined to support an investigation of Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who protested at Durkan’s home. Until then, Durkan’s address was kept secret under a state program because of threats she received as a former federal prosecutor.

Jordan Royer, vice president at the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, has been trying to encourage good candidates to run for two at-large City Council seats up for election next year.

“Nobody wants to do it because it’s so negative,” Royer said.

A reset of City Hall politics might also result in a mayor lasting more than one term, which hasn’t happened since Greg Nickels was voted out in 2009.

Turnover in elected office is good, but constant change in a city’s administration can cause problems. The latter was apparently a factor in Seattle’s failure to address or notify elected officials of West Seattle Bridge problems earlier, as documented Sunday by Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom.

Durkan will serve through 2021. The opportunity for a hardworking, capable mayor to dive into Seattle’s biggest challenges — unfettered by political calculations — is intriguing.

Whether the City Council supports or impedes Durkan’s progress on vexing city issues such as homelessness and public safety remains to be seen.

If nothing else, by making the mayor’s race a wild card entering 2021, Durkan might succeed in getting more Seattle voters to pay attention and make better decisions in November’s election.