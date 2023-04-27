The challenges of downtown Seattle are serious and myriad, in both human and financial terms.

Empty storefronts crowded with those experiencing substance use disorders represent a humanitarian and public health emergency. Underused office towers could torpedo the city’s future.

Office use is way down, and when leases expire, companies are expected to downsize, dramatically lowering the value of downtown properties. That will decrease property taxes. Fewer downtown workers translate into fewer commutes. Expect lower transit use to impact revenues and service.

In light of this crisis, Mayor Bruce Harrell was right to announce a downtown activation plan. Trouble was, the April 17 news conference didn’t really outline a concrete set of actions. Rather, it was a pledge to release another, more detailed plan later on, maybe in June.

In the interim, Harrell said some good things and dusted off a few ideas and presented them as new. More robust policy initiatives may be on the way. But residents across the region have every right to expect action, with measurable results and visible progress.

Among the initiatives announced on April 17, Harrell promised to fill up to 20 vacant storefronts with art installations and pop-up retailers (the previously announced Seattle Restored program); encourage pickleball games and other street uses; request the state to allow people to walk around downtown with alcoholic beverages in hand; and open troubled City Hall Park, which has been closed since 2021.

On fentanyl, Harrell announced an Executive Order directing Seattle Police to collaborate with other law enforcement partners to disrupt narcotics traffickers. (Remember last year’s news conference with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement leaders on fentanyl busts?). And there’s a pilot program in the Seattle Fire Department’s Health One program to engage overdose survivors to accept treatment. (The Health One website already touts that “Firefighters can provide triage and address minor medical concerns while case managers make referrals to a wide variety of resources: shelters, crisis centers, clinics, next-day appointments, social service agencies, and more.”)

This is not to say that the initial downtown activation plan lacks good things. The pilot program to offer small cash-equivalent incentives for people to stay clean is a positive step. Same with a move to “explore funding” for a place for people to recover after an overdose. Exploring, however, is not doing.

Come June, there ought to be a lot more meat on the bones than what the Mayor’s Office presented in his news conference. Look for Harrell to announce substantive tax and policy proposals in the intervening weeks, some of which may be informed by downtown and regional businesses.

Indeed, a March 8 letter from leaders of the Downtown Seattle Association, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Commercial Real Estate Development Association Washington State Chapter outlined several ideas to keep buildings occupied and support local businesses.

One of them deserves special attention: a public-private partnership of law enforcement leaders and large employers to work on public safety issues including “retention and recruitment strategies” for more cops on the beat. Now that would be a noteworthy announcement.

Harrell is a popular mayor hampered by his predisposition to caution and consensus. As the saying goes, it’s better to measure twice and cut once. But when the house is in danger of collapsing and you’ve got the biggest hammer, it’s time to get moving.

Seattle’s downtown can’t wait.