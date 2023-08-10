Here’s a bit of advice for Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council: If you pour money into plans to build a new streetcar down First Avenue, scrap any notion of asking voters to renew a transportation levy in 2024.

The nine-year, $930 million Levy to Move Seattle was passed in 2015 to tackle vital infrastructure projects (it’s former name was Bridging the Gap, a nod to fixing the city’s deteriorating bridges). Next year, City Hall will likely ask voters to renew it.

Whether or not the transportation levy achieved its promises is fair game. But voters should have deep misgivings about city priorities if they are being asked to pony up more property taxes for fundamental services while streetcar fantasies continue.

So far, the council has shown appropriate skepticism. In its supplemental budget passed on Tuesday, council members cut funding earmarked for a study that would have provided updated streetcar cost estimates and timelines.

No one knows a final price tag of the proposed First Avenue streetcar, but the project is likely to cost over $300 million and take several years to complete.

Moving people isn’t the primary objective. Seattle Department of Transportation Director Greg Spotts touts the proposed 1.3-mile stretch between Westlake Center and Pioneer Square as a “Cultural Connector” to boost arts, nightlife and tourism.

A few things to consider: It takes about 12 minutes to walk from the Pike Place Market to the Pioneer Square Pergola at First Avenue South and Yesler Way. Building a $300 million streetcar to replace a short walk — with the possibility of pedestrians ducking into shops and art galleries along the way — hardly seems like a prudent investment.

Also of note: A free waterfront shuttle debuted on July 17 that will run to Sept. 24. Funded by a grant from King County as well as support from local business groups, the shuttle connects essentially the same neighborhoods as the proposed streetcar, only along the waterfront.

Finally, there’s the issue of overall streetcar ridership.

Like all transit, the South Lake Union and First Hill lines saw significant dips in ridership during the pandemic that continue today. In 2019 — pre-pandemic — the South Lake Union line had 503,374 riders, well below early projections of around 700,000. City leaders had initially projected the First Hill line would attract around 1.24 million riders. In 2019, it had 1.3 million, according to a city report, but that slipped to 698,975 in 2021. By comparison, the Seattle Center Monorail carries over 2 million passengers each year.

The First Avenue streetcar symbolizes the tough choices facing city officials. It is a “nice-to-have” not a “must-have.” In future budget negotiations, council members must not dump public funds into this project. If they do, voters should consider it reason enough to reject any new property taxes to pay for “vital” transportation projects next year.