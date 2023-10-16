Talk about local government not paying attention to the basics.

Outcry over the lack of public bathrooms in Seattle has gone on for decades. A recent story in The Times headlined “Nowhere to go” detailed the latest.

Just a few years ago, coffee shops and restaurants — most notably Starbucks — offered restroom access. But then opioid use threatened employee safety with loose needles, and pandemic restrictions further limited options. Today, finding a toilet on private property is hard to come by.

Besides libraries and parks, public facilities are few and far between. The Times article noted that a $25 million park that opened in 2020 on the Lake Washington Ship Canal was built without toilets. In 2019 King County opened a new $45 million update to the water taxi terminal at Pier 50, also with no bathrooms.

The lack of available public facilities on transit is particularly galling.

As The Times reported, the only light-rail restrooms in Seattle, at Northgate, got so battered after opening in 2021 that Sound Transit closed them for renovations this summer. They’re reopening soon but riders will now have to get buzzed in via camera from the agency’s headquarters.

To be sure, maintenance costs are high. A Sound Transit study in 2021 pegged the annual cost of maintaining and securing restrooms at $320,000 per site.

But for what the public spends on taxes, one would hope for more.

This year, Sound Transit’s budget is $3.1 billion. In Seattle, the City Council passed a $7.4 billion biennial budget that includes $1.6 billion for the General Fund. Despite the fact that General Fund taxes and other revenues have grown four times faster than the economy and population, the city continues to spend beyond its budget. Except on public bathrooms.

Last summer, before the Seattle City Council voted to nearly double the Parks Levy, the editorial board urged it to pay more attention to bathroom cleanliness and availability, noting a Seattle Parks and Recreation survey in which 21% of residents gave the department an “F” for maintenance and cleanliness; only 9% awarded an “A.”

Seattle Parks is scheduling $2 million-plus in renovations per year through 2028 to renovate its restrooms and keep more available during the winter. Anecdotally, at least, it’s hard to see widespread improvements.

What’s worse, there is no discernible plan to deal with this problem.

Residents — take note. There are ample public restrooms on the first floor of City Hall. You can take a break there on your way to talk to your representatives to let them know how you feel in-person. That is, if you dare to leave the house.