As of Wednesday, 662 readers had donated a combined nearly $113,000 to help ensure all students in King and Snohomish counties, regardless of their family’s income, have the tools for learning.

That’s a great start, but more is needed. Every dollar is distributed to respected nonprofits to purchase backpacks and school essentials like notebooks, pencils, crayons, glue, flash drives, headphones and other supplies tailored to different grades.

Only a few weeks are left to donate to The Seattle Times editorial board’s annual school supply donation drive. Together with our partners — YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish, Hopelink and Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness — our readers can help ensure that every student in King and Snohomish counties walks into classrooms next month prepared to learn.

Some readers have asked if they can also donate other items, like a newer laptop or tablet that’s been gathering dust or a graphing calculator their child has outgrown. Many schools are glad to help get such valuable donations into students’ hands.

Computers and technology come immediately to mind, especially after last year’s adventure in remote learning, but schools often accept a wide range of donations. That may include tools and other equipment for career and technical education, library books, science materials, musical instruments and even food. It’s best to contact schools or their charitable foundations to find out what they need.

Like cash donations to the annual school drive, donating durable equipment is a great way to celebrate the return to school and show area students the community is invested in their academic and future success.

Donate online at st.news/schoolsupplies2021. Checks may be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111. email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com.