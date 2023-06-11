Recent news images of East Coast cities are a troubling reminder of the spoilers out-of-control wildfires can be to our region’s beautiful summers.

The smoke plaguing the East Coast is coming from Canadian wildfires, but Washington’s wildfire season also is already underway. Yakima County crews last week tackled a 645-acre blaze near the Old Naches highway.

On Tuesday, New York City was engulfed in orange as it briefly became the most polluted major city on the planet, according to the global air quality tracker IQAir, a searing reminder of the importance of fire prevention.

Welcome to this sad club. Last October, Seattle also reached that fraught distinction and dealt with what it means for health and outdoor activities. Seattle had exceeded even Beijing and Delhi in poor air quality.

Expect yet another challenging year. Western Washington is experiencing extremely dry weather with most areas having had less than 25% of their average precipitation over the past month. Add the fact that the Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates its Disaster Relief Fund will run out of money by August, when West Coast wildfires tend to be at their worst, and the U.S. Climate Prediction Center declared this week that El Niño conditions are underway, which may not affect our summer but could make the winter months even drier. Climate change also is a confirmed contributor to the trend of increasing wildfires.

Fire and rescue teams are going to be stretched to the limit. And because most wildfires are started by humans, according to state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, it is our responsibility to help prevent them. Here’s how you can do your part.

∙ Remember to dial 911. While it’s helpful to notify the media, your immediate call should always be to first responders.

∙ Know the current wildfire risk in your area. The Department of Natural Resources has multiple ways to help you do this. You can follow them on Twitter at @waDNR_fire, check the DNR Burn Risk Map for updates on fire danger in your county or planned destination, or use the recreation map on their website to check which campgrounds or recreation sites are closed due to wildfires.

∙ Never leave a campfire unattended. Even if it looks dead, make doubly sure. Run your fingers through the ashes if you have to, and stir them with water to extinguish them.

∙ Don’t park your vehicle on grassy areas. The residual heat from your exhaust system can ignite dry grass. Soil is running dry all across Western Washington right now. And while grass usually helps mitigate fire threats, in June local grasses will enter a life cycle in which they dry out, drop their seeds and go dormant. You can already see this happening on south-facing slopes where grasses are turning brown. Don’t park there.

∙ Finally, be sure recreational vehicles are equipped with spark arresters, and remember, it’s always illegal to light fireworks on DNR-protected lands.

These may seem like small steps, but a little fire can become a giant blaze. By preventing them, we not only keep the land green and the public safe, we also ensure that our firefighters can focus on the big burns. Oh, and remember to have fun!