Last week, the State Public Disclosure Commission sent a message to Attorney General Bob Ferguson and other candidates who are trying to keep voters in the dark about their donors.

Ferguson is running for governor in 2024, and he transferred $1.2 million left over from his past attorney general campaign to his gubernatorial campaign. He made that transfer under the wire, right before state campaign finance officials clarified officially that for such transfers candidates not only must get permission from donors in writing, but also must disclose whose permission they got.

Previously, candidates could keep all those names secret despite the state’s robust campaign finance disclosure rules. Ferguson has argued that the new rules don’t apply to his transfer so he’s not going to make the names public. That’s a choice — a choice in favor of secrecy and against the people’s interest in transparency.

There’s a loophole lurking in the secrecy, too. Someone who gave the maximum to Ferguson’s attorney general race and had the funds transferred now can max out on the gubernatorial race, too, doubling what they could otherwise legally give.

Ferguson isn’t the only candidate who narrowly beat the deadline. State Sen. Manka Dhingra, a Democrat from Redmond, transferred a comparatively small $74,000 surplus to a new campaign to succeed Feguson as attorney general. There might be others.

Last week, the PDC gave every indication that such secrecy is not acceptable. In a case out of Spokane that focused on a 2021 transfer of surplus campaign funds, the commission ruled that the new guidance didn’t apply because the candidate couldn’t see that the change was coming. Two years ago, no one was talking about it. Ferguson, Dhingra and anyone else who transferred in the spring don’t have that excuse. They surely knew the PDC was poised to act. They rushed to get their transfers in under the wire.

The PDC also noted that the 2021 election is long over, so there’s not much point retroactively applying the rule to it. The 2024 election, the ruling conspicuously left unsaid, is just getting underway. The money flowing into 2024 campaigns matters a lot, so disclosure matters.

There’s a pending challenge to Ferguson’s transfer that might resolve all this someday. However, he and anyone else choosing secrecy about their transfers should see the writing on the wall and release their donor information before the PDC compels them to do so.

It’s not too late to do the right thing.