On paper, this is a case of paying for something and not getting it.

Some current and former University of Washington students say they paid for an on-campus college experience during the COVID-19 pandemic but didn’t get it. They have filed a lawsuit against the UW that seeks refunds of some of the money spent on tuition, fees and other expenses.

Because they attended classes remotely, the students claim they did not receive the full value of the services for which they paid.

The university charged students the same amount as if they were on campus without offering discounts or reimbursement for certain fees, such as for lab use.

Alexander Barry, the lead plaintiff, was a graduate student during the winter and spring quarters in 2020 and spent more than $7,000 for each quarter, according to his attorney. UW closed in-person classes on March 9, for the remainder of the quarter that ended March 20, and announced on March 18 that the spring quarter would begin March 30 remotely.

An on-campus college experience offers a variety of benefits, including educational and extracurricular opportunities, in-person contact with instructors, access to laboratories and facilities, the mentorships with professors and personal relationships that are formed with fellow students.

These are the experiences UW students and parents expected but did not get.

Enter the global pandemic. More than 1.1 million in the U.S., including 15,900 in Washington, lost their lives.

To address the stress of the pandemic, the federal government made $39 billion in pandemic-relief assistance available to colleges to serve students and ensure learning continued during the pandemic.

UW received millions of dollars in such aid, though a spokesperson could not immediately say how much. Still, education indeed continued.

A spokesman claims UW “was very mindful of letting returning and incoming students know that the subsequent quarter would be remote so that they could make informed decisions about continuing their education before their tuition payments were due.” Still, the university didn’t adjust tuition for the following quarter.

So did the students pay for something that they didn’t get? Yes, and no.

The university collected laboratory, facilities and other fees from students but couldn’t provide the exact experience that was expected. The students should be reimbursed for anything they paid for but didn’t receive. The lawsuit mentions parents and students had an expectation of certain on-campus experiences that they did not get. Students should be refunded the difference between in-person tuition and online enrollment.

Most don’t attend college just to live in a dorm or join a sorority or participate in extracurricular activities. They attend college to get an education and earn a degree, which many of the 50,000 plaintiffs accomplished, including Barry. The pandemic created a unique challenge in learning, one that thousands of students nationwide conquered.

The camaraderie, networking and mentorships are added opportunities that aren’t guaranteed with paid tuition or with an on-campus presence. UW students who learned and graduated got their money’s worth. But to the extent that students paid specific fees for things they didn’t receive, they are due a refund.