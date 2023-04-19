Most Americans know the basics of our legal system. Things like the right to a speedy trial. Freedom from unreasonable search and seizure. Equal protection under the law.

There is reason to question whether any of these rules were followed in the case of Emanuel Fair, who is Black and has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging that racism was the primary reason he was targeted for a murder he did not commit. Fair spent an astounding nine years sitting in the King County Jail waiting to prove it before finally being acquitted in 2019.

It’s a miserable case from every angle.

In 2008, after a Halloween party, a 24-year-old woman in Redmond was sexually assaulted and strangled to death in her apartment. Days later, crime scene investigators discovered that Fair had been at the party. So had numerous other men.

Detectives found crime-related evidence showing trace amounts of DNA that could have been Fair’s. But it was not a conclusive match. Other evidence pointed strongly toward several other suspects — all of them white. Fair’s suit alleges that the Redmond Police Department and the King County Prosecutor’s office focused on him to the exclusion of everyone else because of his race and the fact that he had a prior criminal history.

“If you do it once, you’ll do it again,” then-Det. Brian Coats told a podcast interviewer, who has examined the case. “He was ‘the only African American at the party.’ ”

As the two-year investigation proceeded, it became clear to Fair that he was being treated differently from other suspects. For instance, he was interrogated in an unmarked police car, without a lawyer, while another man under question, who is white, was permitted to have his father and an attorney present during a police interview. At one point, the other man was even granted immunity, according to Fair’s legal team.

Coats, now a Redmond Police Department captain, is the main target of Fair’s lawsuit. The suit also alleges that King County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Baird assisted the bungled investigation and engaged in malicious prosecution driven by “racial animus.”

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge John Chun found enough merit in these claims to allow the suit to proceed.

Fair’s nine-year ordeal in the King County Jail, most of it spent in de facto solitary confinement, may well be a civil rights violation. At least as troubling is the fact that 15 years after the horrific murder of Arpana Jinaga, no one has had to account for her death.

That haunting lack of closure is what attracted producers for the true-crime podcast, “Suspect.”

“There is nobody in prison or even charged with this murder right now,” said one of them in an interview with The Seattle Times. “How did that happen? What were the things that made that possible? Why did it play out like it did? I hope people think about that.”

Whether or not a jury ultimately finds that racism was the motivation behind this shoddy investigation, holding a person for nearly a decade pretrial — while legally presumed innocent — is an assault on basic human decency.