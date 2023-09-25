Columbia County residents narrowly escaped an attempt by some community members to close the Dayton library.

The book-banners didn’t like the library’s placement of an assortment of books, mainly on gender, sexuality and race. They collected enough signatures to put an initiative on the November ballot.

However, other community members in this southeast Washington town fought back. Neighbors United for Progress took the yearlong debate out of backyards, community meetings and grocery store parking lots and into Columbia County Superior Court.

The banners objected to the placement of books they deemed inappropriate for children. Their strategy? Dissolve the library district, which would force the library to close.

But, Columbia County Superior Court Commissioner Julie Karl saw through the movement for what it was — unfair to Dayton taxpayers, a burden on parents, an assault on children’s natural curiosity and thirst for knowledge, and of course, unconstitutional. She ruled the initiative could not be placed on the general election ballot.

The controversy speaks to how far and quickly the nation has changed its tune when it comes to libraries. Only a few years ago voters overwhelmingly supported funding libraries. Now authors and librarians are under attack, and some state legislatures, such as Missouri’s, have considered defunding libraries that carry books on subjects lawmakers disagree with.

The Dayton library would have been the first in the nation to actually close because of disagreements over its offerings, according to the American Library Association.

Though Columbia County has successfully fought off the book-banners, for now, the fear-peddling and ignorance is growing nationwide. According to the ALA, between Jan. 1- Aug. 31 of this year there have been 695 attempts to censor library materials and services, and 1,915 documented challenges to individual books, an increase of 20% over the same period in 2022.

The win for Columbia County and its 4,000 residents speaks to the importance of electing judges who value a community’s sensibilities and the law. It also reflects the presence of an engaged public that is willing to fight for what is right.