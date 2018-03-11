Processing of Washington’s old rape kits needs to be sped up so the positive results can continue to help old cases move toward closure.

Nearly three years ago, the Washington Legislature approved funding to begin testing about 10,000 rape-evidence kits collected before 2015 but never processed for DNA.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab has made slow but steady progress. But the process must be sped up.

Thousands of women who experienced the horror of rape, followed by an uncomfortable hospital gynecological exam to gather evidence, deserve closure.

The test results could bring rapists who have never been caught to justice. For the sake of these women and for others who could be attacked by rapists yet to be caught, this project must be completed as soon as possible.

The State Patrol reports nearly 3,000 of the old kits have been sent to labs for testing. Of those, testing on about 250 has been completed and DNA uploaded to a federal database.

Significantly, DNA from 71 kits — more than one in four — has been connected to at least one other case in the national database.

That means 71 cold cases have new leads and potentially could be solved. Rapists could be sent to prison, or men already arrested or jailed could be charged with another offense.

As more DNA results are uploaded to the federal database, thousands more women could see their cases move a step closer toward resolution.

The legislative champion of this work, Rep. Tina Orwall, says law enforcement still needs more resources to fund cold-case teams. The Des Moines Democrat’s proposal to add $500,000 to the State Patrol budget to hire more forensic scientists dedicated to processing rape kits at the crime lab was approved in the budget last week. The Attorney General’s Office also recently won a $3 million federal grant to help with the work. Orwall says she will be asking the Legislature for more resources next year.

Thanks to Orwall, the budget also requires that the seven lab techs funded by the 2015 Legislature are for the sole purpose of testing sexual-assault kits.

The State Patrol should take another look at its budget and put as many dollars and people toward closing this backlog and helping these women move on with their lives. This project is an important use of taxpayer dollars.