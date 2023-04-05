Cherry blossom trees

Adorned in pink taffeta

Debutantes of spring.

— Jeanette Bouvet, Seattle

The ephemeral blossoms of Yoshino and other varieties of cherry trees inspire admiration and the occasional haiku. They offer fleeting beauty, welcome respite and a sign that warmer, softer days lie ahead. Stay too focused on your daily grind and you’ll miss them.

We are entering prime cherry blossom viewing and for that, this region should be truly thankful.

In Japan, the ancient tradition of enjoying cherry blossoms is called hanami — “flower viewing.” About 1,300 years ago, members of the Japanese imperial court began to celebrate the arrival of spring with cherry and plum blossom-viewing parties. It is widely celebrated to this day.

About a month ago, people started to gather at the University of Washington to see the cherry blossom trees in the Quad. Arborists expect peak bloom this week. These iconic species have their own timeline. The U District’s Cherry Blossom Festival ended on April 2. No matter — expect large crowds to see the 29 regal trees, which are nearly 90 years old.

There are cherry blossoms in the Washington Park Arboretum, Jefferson Park, along Lake Washington Boulevard and in neighborhoods everywhere.

Seattle Center’s Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival takes place April 14-16. Featuring martial arts demonstrations, tea ceremonies, taiko drumming and other attractions, it is dedicated to increasing the understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and the Pacific Northwest.

These have not been an easy couple of weeks for those following the news. President Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels. United Nations warnings of an unlivable planet. Heart-rending headlines of lives cut short by tornadoes and gunfire, from Capitol Hill to Nashville. It’s enough to make one despair.

The cherry blossoms won’t solve any of society’s problems. But they almost demand that passersby and enthusiasts raise their eyes in delight and wonder. For an all-too-brief moment, community is formed — between nature and ourselves, and between each other.

That is reason enough to celebrate.