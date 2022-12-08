First it was the Washington florist and along the way, there were bakers and photographers. On Monday, a website designer made her case before the U.S. Supreme Court not to serve same-sex couples because she disagrees with their love.

Ten years ago, Washington voters decided same-sex couples should have the same right to marry as opposite sex couples do. In fact, Tuesday was the 10th anniversary that same-sex couples could legally marry in our state. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples’ constitutional right to wed.

Since those monumental steps, individuals and business owners have tried to interrupt the rights of same-sex couples under the guise of protecting their own rights to freedom of speech or religion.

In 2013 in Richland, Washington, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers refused to accommodate a same-sex couple for their wedding bouquets, resulting in a case that made it to the state Supreme Court. In a 2017 ruling, the state’s high court ruled unanimously that the florist, Barronelle Stutzman, violated Washington’s anti-discrimination law. The U.S. Supreme Court twice refused to hear it, letting the lower court’s ruling stand.

The latest case, 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis, started when a Colorado website design company owner refused to create a website for a same-sex couple. Her reasoning: doing so would violate her First Amendment right as an artist by forcing her to create a product that goes against her Southern Baptist beliefs on marriage.

During their questions Monday, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson theorized that the website owner’s claim could be used by a business to discriminate against patrons based on race, gender, disability or religion.

Should an architectural firm be allowed to refuse to design a home for an interracial couple if the architect opposes such unions?

Should a tailor be allowed to refuse service to a Catholic bride if the tailor disagrees with Catholicism?

If a business cannot fairly serve the public — all of the public — without bias, then it should not present itself as being open for business to the general public.

If the high court rules in favor of 303 Creative LLC, the decision would create an opening for other businesses to blatantly deny public accommodations to any person based on race, gender or whom they love.

Ten years ago last month Washington voters approved Referendum 74, which made same-sex marriage legal. President Joe Biden is preparing to sign the Respect For Marriage Act, which protects same-sex marriages across state lines. The Supreme Court should reject 303 Creative’s claim and allow the nation to continue progress toward equality for all.