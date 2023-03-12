One thing stands out in a newly released Seattle poll: People really like Mayor Bruce Harrell.

This is rarely seen in local government. And Harrell ought to deploy it to make some major changes in civic life, particularly on public safety.

The poll, commissioned by the Downtown Seattle Association and Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, found that a whopping 67% of respondents have a favorable impression of Harrell.

EMC Research conducted 500 interviews, and the poll’s margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

By comparison, only 37% of New Yorkers approve of the way their mayor, Eric Adams — also elected in 2021 — is doing his job. Two-thirds of voters think crime is a very serious problem in the Big Apple.

What’s even more astounding in the chamber poll, 60% of Seattleites feel the city is on the wrong track.

This could be interpreted as folks feel the city is in trouble, but they appreciate Harrell and his One Seattle approach. He’s like the Lenny Kravitz of municipal governing, setting a “Let Love Rule” vibe that obviously resonates — for now.

This is good news for Harrell and for the city. A popular mayor is a blessing. And with this kind of approval rating, he can really stir the pot. Especially when it comes to public safety.

About 79% of people in the poll said they are not confident in the Seattle City Council’s approach to policing. Harrell has the stage to himself.

Gone are the days of debate over how much to fund the police and whether Seattle should offer hiring incentives. The polling is clear: People want compassion. They want alternatives to traditional law enforcement. But they want and need more cops.

Now is the time for Harrell to make some bold moves. Maybe bump up the $7,500 hiring incentive for new officers. Reimagine how cops are deployed to manage traffic. Plan a new police precinct in the north end of the city to tackle persistently long emergency call response times. Follow the lead of Eugene, Oregon, and other cities and finally stand up a civilian response to behavioral health crises.

It is hard to imagine a scenario in which Harrell really wants something and can’t find five council votes.

This is what political power looks like. It is rare. It is likely fleeting. And it can be used to accomplish great things.