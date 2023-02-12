If Washington lawmakers can do anything to make the voting process easier and possibly increase voter participation, they should. Even better if it saves money.

Abolishing the confusing “advisory vote” questions voters encounter on their general election ballots would help simplify voting.

The advisory votes leave many voters scratching their heads.

Created in 2007 with the approval of Initiative 960, they ask voters whether they agree with tax and fee increases passed by the Legislature. Though voters are expected to answer whether they think the tax increase should be repealed or maintained, the results of the advisory votes are nonbinding. They carry no power. So no matter what a voter checks, the tax increase approved by the Legislature will stay in effect.

They take up expensive space on the ballot. In addition, information explaining the issues must appear in state-published voter’s pamphlets, running up the bill even more.

The state Legislature can end the madness of advisory votes by approving House Bill 1158, or its companion Senate Bill 5082, which passed out of the Senate on Wednesday.

The advisory votes are no more than a survey of voters, or a reminder of what the Legislature has done in regard to raising taxes or fees.

Eliminating them would help streamline costs incurred in printing ballots and work hours for each county office that spends time answering questions from confused voters.

Under the bill, the state would include information in the voters pamphlet that provides information about state budgets and where tax revenue actually goes, along with other information on spending.

Washington has come a long way in encouraging residents to vote and in making voting easier, with vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration.

Removing advisory votes from the ballot would be another step in the right direction. There should be true power in each vote. Advisory votes are powerless and do nothing to encourage participation in our democracy.