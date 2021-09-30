The future of Paccar is taking shape along 500 miles of Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston.

That’s where FedEx is using self-driving trucks developed by Paccar and a Silicon Valley tech company. It’s a pilot-project that may upend the traditional trucking industry.

This Bellevue company played a prominent role in local history since its first factory in West Seattle, including building tanks in World War II and fabricating steel for the Space Needle in 1962. Now, it is poised to lead the freight industry as it enters an era of driverless, zero-emission trucks across the globe.

A safety driver is now on board the Peterbilt 579s for the testing phase, but that will change as driverless long-haul trucking becomes a reality.

Paccar is well-poised for this new world, as shippers like FedEx seek new ways to handle record delivery volumes.

In January, Paccar — maker of Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks — announced a partnership with Mountain View, California-based Aurora Innovation, a pioneer in self-driving technology, to bring a self-driving truck to market in the next few years.

Long-haul trucks typically travel over set routes, making them easier to automate than city streets. What’s more, trucking companies are eager for innovations that lower costs and improve safety.

With about 3,200 employees in Washington, Paccar is also investing in a future without fossil fuels.

In August, a Kenworth zero-emissions T680E fuel-cell-electric truck served as a backdrop for a U.S. Department of Energy news conference. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm took the opportunity to announce $60 million for battery and electrification research projects aimed at reducing emissions.

Paccar built 10 of the T680Es as part of an $82.5 million Shore-to-Store project led by the Port of Los Angeles to test fuel-cell electric trucks in Southern California.

While the Kenworth fuel-cell truck is still in a demonstration phase, Kenworth and Peterbilt both offer battery-electric heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks available now.

While not as well-known as other local industrial giants, Paccar has a long history in the Seattle area.

In 1905, William Pigott Sr. founded Seattle Car Manufacturing to produce railway and logging equipment at its plant in West Seattle. It later changed its name to Pacific Car and Foundry Company and then Paccar.

Through its philanthropic efforts, Paccar has made more than $200 million in grants since 1951. These help fund education, social services and the arts.

Investing in driverless technology and alternative-fuel vehicles, Paccar is positioned to compete and win against Tesla, Daimler, Navistar International and other companies.

With thousands of local jobs and important philanthropic efforts on the line, local residents have a stake in the outcome.