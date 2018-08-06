Only 18 percent of registered voters statewide turned in their primary ballots as of Friday. That’s abysmal.

Washington residents who care about democracy need to dig into their mail pile and spend the five minutes required to fill out their primary ballots by the end of Tuesday.

Registered, but can’t find your ballot? You can still vote. In King County, replacement ballots can be downloaded from the elections office. Snohomish County voters should call the county auditor at 425-388-3444, or drop by the office to pick up a ballot. Pierce County voters should call 253-798-VOTE, or visit a voting center.

Voting is a right and privilege. No state makes it easier than Washington to register and vote.

If you need a little help with your ballot, read our recommendations in selected races in King and Snohomish counties that have three or more candidates at: st.news/2018primary

Ballots must be postmarked Tuesday and must be returned to a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Don’t make excuses. Just vote.