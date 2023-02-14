When people survive sexual assaults, many emotions run through their bodies. Blame. Shame. Anger. Fear.

As those emotions play out, often in tandem with the legal process for those who decide to report the assault, extreme caution should be used in caring for the survivor and in seeking justice for the offense. Part of that process involves having a trauma-informed medical professional perform an exam on the survivor. That is why the Washington Legislature should pass House Bill 1564, which would ban over-the-counter sexual assault exam kits due to questions involving their reliability.

The bill has bipartisan support. In Washington, the kits are sold by New York-based Leda Health. The company likely had the issues of privacy and convenience in mind when it developed exams that can be performed at home. But at-home sexual assault test kits can create false expectations for the victim, and harm the potential for successful investigations and prosecutions.

Such exams should be conducted by sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE), specially trained registered nurses whose skills and tact help facilitate the legal process.

To allow for survivors to independently collect evidence of a sexual assault outside of a collecting facility could compromise the collection of DNA and therefore jeopardize any potential criminal case. Also, it compromises the confirmed chain of custody of the evidence, which is integral to prosecutions.

In addition, information from over-the-counter rape exam kits cannot be uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), the federal DNA database that tracks those convicted of felonies through DNA samples. This tool has helped arrest offenders who have become serial offenders.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson last year issued a cease-and-desist letter requiring Leda Health to stop distributing its kits.

Leda Health says its mission is to “better help survivors, their loved ones and the communities in which they live.” All of those ideals can be better obtained through the Legislature banning at-home rape test kits. The Legislature should support survivors of sexual offenses by approving HB 1564.