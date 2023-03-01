History is political, written by the winners and taught according to their wishes. That’s why the website BlackPast is not only fascinating, but important.

The brainchild of retired University of Washington professor Quintard Taylor was launched 16 years ago to help with his own teaching. It has since evolved into a crusade to safeguard the history of Black Americans and people of African descent around the globe.

Judging from traffic on BlackPast.org, there is substantial interest. At last count, the website, which functions as a free library, was attracting more than 6 million visits annually.

Loaded with primary documents, photographs, interactive timelines and more than 8,000 entries detailing Black contributions to world history, BlackPast offers information that may surprise students of the Black American experience.

For instance: The novelist Aleksandr Sergeyevich Pushkin, considered the founder of modern Russian literature, descends from a Black general who served in the Russian army decades before the United States even existed.

For instance: A child-slave gifted to the head of Washington Territory in 1855 nearly caused a war between the U.S. and Canada after the boy stowed away on a ship headed to Victoria. A Canadian judge was able to quell saber-rattling between the two countries over ownership of the child by freeing him, thereby ending his keeper’s property rights.

BlackPast also lists dozens of surprising “firsts” that rarely make it into history books, such as the story of America’s first Black-owned car company: C.R. Patterson & Sons, of Ohio, which sold its first automobile in 1915 for $850.

Taylor himself learned many of these details from contributors to BlackPast, who hail from six continents. (He was stunned to learn how popular Black history is in Siberia.)

A professor who taught at the UW for 19 years, Taylor now spends half of his time in Texas, where a new law bars teachers from discussing any “widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.” In his home state of Tennessee, similar efforts are reshaping lessons about Ruby Bridges, the 6-year-old girl famous for integrating an elementary school in Louisiana in1960, because of legislation barring lessons that might make elementary school students “feel discomfort, guilt, or anguish.”

Washington state is not immune. School board races in Spokane, Richland and even liberal Seattle have recently attracted candidates critical of what they view as an overemphasis on lessons about systemic racism. “History is written by those who win,” the Spokesman Review quoted candidate Darryl Geffken in 2021.

Does the site get hate mail? Absolutely, and sometimes in rather cryptic forms. After Taylor posted an entry about the basketball star Dennis Rodman’s meeting with the dictator Kim Jong Un in 2018, the professor received a terse email from North Korea.

“We are aware of your website,” it said, without elaborating further.

Political context was not a driver when Taylor launched BlackPast as a labor of love in 2007, and the website remains almost entirely volunteer-driven, its $300,000 budget funded primarily through donations, he said. But today, Taylor knows that its import reaches beyond the ivory towers of academia to confront what he calls an attempt “to erase Black history.” BlackPast is scholarly. But make no mistake, it’s a strong, much-needed move to push back and worthy of support.