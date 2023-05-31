Food banks in metro Seattle have seen an increase in demand from people who need extra help feeding themselves or their families ever since the federal government reduced household allowances for food stamps to pre-pandemic amounts.

During the pandemic, monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments were increased to consider household size instead of household income. That resulted in about $95 more each month per household. But the extra dollars ended in February while prices at grocery stores continued to increase.

Record inflation not only made shopping more difficult for those who use food stamps, it also affected food banks like Rainier Valley Food Bank, which purchases about half of its food from wholesalers.

That dynamic added to the never-ending dilemma in one of the richest countries in the world: How do we feed America?

The nation grows, processes and imports plenty of food, but cost, access and distribution remain obstacles for far too many people.

Thus, the need to support local food banks.

Since the pandemic, food banks have seen an increase of customers. One difference is that the profile of those accessing food banks has grown from seniors and others on fixed incomes and those underemployed, to include people working full-time jobs.

More than 900,000 Washingtonians benefit from food stamps. Still, with federal assistance and household incomes, many still need help and, sadly, some, including children, go hungry.

The pandemic, which resulted in layoffs, illness and deaths, exacerbated the problem. But the economic and social recovery has presented a new problem for some food banks in the Seattle area.

Henry Harris, food bank coordinator at the Rainier Valley Food Bank, said his location relied on generous food donations from restaurants that were either closed or scaled back during the pandemic. With most restaurants now fully open, that stream of food has dried up.

So, how can you help? Glad you asked.

To help make up for the drop in food donations, Harris said food banks routinely accept donations of fresh fruits and vegetables from small farm and garden owners. Individuals and organizations can also donate dry goods and canned foods. In addition, there’s also a need for volunteers to help sort and pack boxes of food for home delivery, a perfect community-service project.