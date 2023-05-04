The arts play a significant role in the culture of the Pacific Northwest and ArtsFund has been a major supporter of creative minds, helping them to share their works with Washingtonians.

For more than 50 years, ArtsFund has awarded grants to more than 650 arts and cultural organizations, totaling nearly $100 million.

Organizations that have received support from ArtsFund include the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Spectrum Dance Theater and Seattle Symphony.

In addition to supporting the arts, ArtsFund has trained more than 1,000 community residents in how to become effective board members of nonprofits through its board leadership training program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many arts and cultural organizations saw a dip in funding as the state’s emergency order shuttered their doors. Now as we emerge from the throes of the pandemic, we need those in the arts world to continue to help bring back a sense of normalcy, boost local economies and encourage community interaction among those who have been isolated. ArtsFund can help do all of that.

In 2022, the ArtsFund helped fuel the recovery of the cultural scene by awarding $2.1 million in grants to arts and cultural nonprofits. It also has launched its Community Accelerator Grant program that awards grants from $2,500 to $25,000. Accelerator grants can be used for any part of an organization’s operations. The Regional Theatre of the Palouse in downtown Pullman is using a $25,000 grant to help offset the cost of productions, and the Yakima Valley Museum will use its $22,500 grant to incorporate bilingual text panels throughout its exhibits and develop educational programming.

ArtsFund is in the middle of its 2023 fundraising campaign with a goal of $3.6 million. It is more than 60% toward its goal and deserves the support of the Seattle community.

The arts are essential to a healthy, vibrant and creative Washington. Support for ArtsFund is a way to ensure the entire spectrum of our community can benefit from them.

For more information and to support ArtsFund, go to: artsfund.org