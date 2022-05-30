Amtrak must earn trust in this region and across the country if growing its rail service is a fundamental piece of America’s transportation future.

Amtrak’s sketchy, repeated pushbacks about finally restoring the Cascades train service between Seattle and British Columbia have undermined that trust in this region. Without that, it is a farce to call the service a nationwide carrier if its priority is keeping East Coast commuters happy and giving the rest of the country lower priority.

Rail service north of Seattle and across the border shut down when the pandemic hit. It was supposed to restart when the border reopened, Amtrak’s schedule page claimed.

That happened last August. The trains did not go. Over the winter, the Cascades line’s Facebook page promised a restart “later this spring.” Still no trains. And now, two months into the spring, Amtrak says that getting the trains rolling across the border is a December goal, sending a letter blaming staffing issues.

Having blown through so many promised start dates, why believe Amtrak means to keep to this one? Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner must act on the demands for better service from the heads of the Washington and Oregon state Departments of Transportation in a May 12 letter. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., took the message to Gardner herself May 25, and reported the message appeared to have resonated.

“He assured me Amtrak was working on aggressive solutions to quickly restore service to Vancouver after it was interrupted because of the border closure due to the pandemic,” Cantwell said in a statement.

Actions must follow those assurances. The series of empty promises Amtrak previously made is no way to run a railroad.

Approximately 290,000 travelers a year, pre-pandemic, took trains from Seattle to Vancouver and among the points between. College students at Western Washington University left without train service from Bellingham now have to fall back to the Amtrak-provided bus. Just about all other modes create more carbon emissions than rail travel, among other concerns functioning train service can mitigate , like Interstate 5 traffic.

On the other side of America, Amtrak restored its top-tier Acela service between Boston and Washington, D.C., just three months after the outbreak began in 2020, with the sensible measure of beginning with limited service, then building up frequency. The cross-country Chicago-to-Seattle Empire Builder line is back to daily service. Yet Seattle’s King Street Station remains the northernmost end of the line for the Cascades run. Even a paltry couple of trains a week would improve matters.

State and federal officials have invested mighty chunks of the public purse into a vision of having fast and reliable trains connect Seattle to fellow Cascadian metropolises Portland and Vancouver. Specifically, $150 million in this year’s state transportation package was set aside toward studying long-touted federal high-speed rail in this corridor.

The federal infrastructure bill dumped $66 billion into growing passenger rail, with an explicit goal on the White House’s website to “bring world-class rail service to areas outside the northeast and mid-Atlantic.”

And what have we to show to back up that fancy language? A train that hasn’t rolled north of Seattle in more than two years and a bunch of empty promises about when it might. Passenger rail is supposed to be a vital part of our future. That must begin by becoming a credible part of the present.