Of this there is general agreement: The videotaped conversation of a police officer joking about the death of a pedestrian hit by a speeding cruiser was, in the Seattle Police Officers Guild’s own words, “horrifying and has no place in a civil society.”

The guild claims the context of the Jan. 23 exchange between police union Vice President Daniel Auderer and President Mike Solan is important. In a prepared statement, SPOG affirms its confidence that the Office of Police Accountability, which investigates allegations of misconduct, will conduct a fair process.

Activists call for the “end of police terror” and want immediate changes.

The anger and heartbreak felt by so many residents about this terrible situation is real. Those in power must hear it.

Likewise, elected officials must channel these emotions to reach constructive outcomes. To that end, Mayor Bruce Harrell has used his natural empathy to guide the city through these turbulent days. He deserves credit for making the right moves.

Harrell wrote to the parents of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student at Northeastern University’s South Lake Union campus who was struck and killed by Officer Kevin Dave on his way to a call. The mayor also met with leaders of the South Asian immigrant community.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to build community trust,” Harrell told the editorial board. “So in this situation, what can build community trust in my opinion is anyone saying to communities, ‘I screwed it up. I was wrong. I was insensitive. I’m human.’ You can’t build community trust when everything’s hunky dory. So these discussions are happening.”

The outcry against Auderer’s footage comes at a difficult time for Seattle law enforcement.

The city continues contract negotiations with SPOG. Accountability measures ought to be strengthened. Meanwhile, police rank-and-file must determine whether the current leadership of the guild meets the moment or brings embarrassment and scandal.

Public safety continues to rank among the top concerns of residents. Last week, a man with a sledgehammer smashed nine windows of the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in the Chinatown International District. Police were criticized for taking 45 minutes to respond after the first emergency call.

South Seattle has experienced a dangerous uptick in home invasion robberies in recent months. SPD must do more, say community advocates.

All this is asked of a department that is understaffed for a city the size of Seattle. And lest residents lose confidence in SPD, it is important to acknowledge the everyday acts of decency and compassion, as well as the extraordinary courage shown by officers who tried desperately to enter a burning home in Wallingford on Sept. 2 to save those who may have been inside.

It may be a while until Seattleites and their police department have an easy, uncomplicated relationship.

Until that day, leaders like Harrell must continue to balance competing pressures and bring us closer to that far away but attainable goal.