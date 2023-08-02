Among the many people served by the YWCA in King and Snohomish counties are mothers who have been diagnosed with HIV. No longer is the virus tantamount to a death sentence. Those who have it are leading full, if complicated, lives. And many of them are low-income parents with children.

Added stress around the start of school is the last thing these families need. Several spoke with the editorial board about the relief they feel each year receiving school supplies, backpacks and gift cards for their kids through the YWCA’s BABES Network, which is a recipient of donations collected through The Seattle Times’ annual school-supply fundraising drive. The campaign runs through Sept. 30.

“Being a single mom with three kids, if it wasn’t for BABES and their help, including with school supplies, I don’t know if I’d be able to make it,” said Amanda Burton, 37. Her children attend Seattle Public Schools, and all spent time in foster care before Burton regained custody of them in 2020, she said.

Burton’s eldest child will be a high school senior this year and is preparing to apply to college. His efforts to build a path out of poverty inspired Burton to complete her own high school education the same year she got her children back from the state.

That kind of progress takes sustained effort, incremental steps every year, and buying new clothes, notebooks and backpacks for school poses a hurdle that can stall momentum. Starlett Mahoney, 57, also a client at BABES, is parenting seven grandchildren, ages 6 to 17, in Federal Way, while working part-time and supplementing her income with disability payments. Just covering back-to-school basics for the kids can run up a total bill of $500.

“Without help from BABES, new clothes would probably not be an option,” Mahoney said. “We do a lot of hand-me-downs, of course. But the older kids always need new stuff.”

The YWCA uses some of the donated money to buy gift cards for families like Burton’s and Mahoney’s — $100 for elementary-aged children, $200 for middle and high school kids — so that all of them can buy something new to wear for the first day back in class.

Generous Times readers are helping these students start their school year with the tools of learning.

The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com. The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.