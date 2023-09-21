When the state Legislature passed a historic raft of gun control laws last session, many gun rights supporters waved off these measures as little more than ineffective posturing that would do little to curb gun violence. They promised that one of the more controversial measures, a law allowing state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to sue the gun industry, would immediately be challenged in court.

Last week Ferguson essentially said, bring it on.

The attorney general, who is running for governor, filed a lawsuit against Gator’s Custom Guns, of Kelso, for illegally making hundreds of high-capacity magazines available for sale. Gator’s owner, Walter Wentz, imported more than 11,400 of these magazines after the state law went into effect in 2022, Ferguson alleges, opening the gun dealer to penalties of up to $7,500 for each magazine displayed or sold.

This is the third time Ferguson has taken action to enforce Washington state’s new restrictions on gun dealers, after previous efforts against gun stores in Federal Way and Lakewood. Taken together they signal a zealous commitment to make a dent in gun violence. High-capacity magazines were used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, including Las Vegas, Orlando, Sandy Hook, and Parkland, as well as in Mukilteo, where three teenagers were slaughtered at a party in 2016.

With 35 mass killings so far this year in the U.S., the Biden administration is expected to announce a new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention on Friday.

An aggressive lawyer can be a very good thing, and Ferguson has demonstrated commendable energy in certain areas of public policy during his decade on the job. However, his office has also cost Washington more than $1 million in penalties over the past eight years for improprieties when defending the state.

Most of those sanctions stem from a finding that experts paid by the state destroyed emails that were part of a lawsuit around the Oso landslide that killed 43 people in 2014. The state eventually settled that case for $50 million.

More recently, Ferguson’s office has been dinged for failing to turn over discovery documents when defending the Department of Social and Health Services against allegations that it left a developmentally disabled woman in Kent to languish in abysmal conditions.

Is there a pattern here? Ferguson has his critics, but few accuse him of being lazy. Rather, a Superior Court judge excoriated the attorney general for the “cavalier” attitude of his staff in the Kent case.

In the suit against Gator’s Custom Guns, Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, suggests that Ferguson walked into a trap by going after a dealer who is eager to “trigger a legal action” and challenge Washington’s gun laws, which could ultimately lead to their repeal. The Silent Majority Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to gun rights, calls the Gator’s case a ploy to “win political points.”

Possibly so. Ferguson is, after all, running to be governor of a blue state. But whatever one feels about his methods, he knows exactly what he is doing.