Imagine a government program to help young people where half of all clients — the kids — never graduate from high school. Imagine that its other outcomes are astronomical rates of future incarceration and homelessness. We have that program right now. It’s called foster care, and the U.S. spends billions of dollars on it every year.

The popular belief about foster care is that kids who cannot live with their biological parents merely need someone to love and care for them, and all will be well. But that is a fairy tale. More than 40% of Washington children in foster care move through at least three homes before aging out of the system, and with each change — to a new family, school or school district — their academic progress slides backward.

Do the math and it’s easy to see why half of all foster youth nationally fail to earn a high school diploma. In Washington, until the nonprofit Treehouse took note, the numbers were even worse: Only 36% of foster kids graduated in 2013. That is a disgrace. And it speaks to the failure of adults running our education and child welfare systems, not the children.

These outcomes — the poorest of any student group — were “a moral outrage” to then-Treehouse CEO Janis Avery, who decided to push almost all of the organization’s energy and resources toward changing them. A recipient of The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need, Treehouse hired a team of specialists to work one-on-one with high school-aged foster youth on homework, tutoring and goal setting for the future.

It worked. Today, Treehouse reports that 75% of the students it mentors long-term graduate high school. Those effects are so significant that they are altering the landscape for foster youth education statewide. In the decade since Treehouse launched the Graduation Success program, its workers have fanned out over 150 school districts and boosted the total number of foster youths earning diplomas by 14 points.

There is still a long way to go to reach the goal that Treehouse boldly promises: a 90% graduation rate for all foster youth in Washington by 2027. But its results have been so impressive that the federal government wants in. Next year, a Treehouse expert will be embedded at the U.S. Department of Education to help spread its method to other states. That is a credit to the belief of Washingtonians that a dire scenario — even one that has persisted for decades — needn’t be the status quo.

The stakes could not be higher. Nationally, 31% of young people who grow up in foster care graduate from the system into homelessness; more than 44% are incarcerated by age 24. Fewer than 7% earn any kind of college degree.

Ensuring that foster kids get through high school is not merely a good deed; it has a direct impact on the employment, earnings and productivity of thousands of young people. Which means, by extension, that it touches all of us.