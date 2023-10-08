For most of us, the plight of the world’s 280 million migrants is far removed, something that is happening to someone else, somewhere else.

For another perspective, check out a small church in Tukwila, which has found itself the unlikely destination for people fleeing from all corners of the globe. It does not turn people away. As a place of refuge, it highlights the failure of so many government entities — starting with the U.S. Congress — to meet the rolling migration crisis with compassion and resolve.

As The Times’ Anna Patrick reported, there are about 180 migrants now living in tents and other structures around the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Jan Bolerjack said she is puzzled by how so many people, many from Venezuela and Angola, are finding their way here.

Some people said they heard of Bolerjack’s operation through word-of-mouth. Others show up to the Tukwila church on foot, walking from Sea-Tac Airport with Bolerjack’s business card. She’s had nonprofits working on the Mexico border call her and ask if they can send people her way.

When Patrick noted in her story that no government entity had stepped up or been forced to take responsibility for finding shelter and resources for migrants, the wheels started turning.

Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg issued an emergency declaring Friday evening to seek additional funds and have more flexibility to address the large encampment. Washington’s congressional delegation and officials from the governor’s office, King County, the Port of Seattle and state lawmakers convened a task force to find more housing.

“We have people who are cold and wet. And we have a continuous flow of people coming in. It is a humanitarian crisis,” said Bolerjack in an interview.

So how can local people help? Bolerjack said grassroots advocacy is needed to prod the federal government to fund local organizations that provide basic services. Without federal aid, it’s almost impossible for small cities and other entities to meet the enormous demands.

Also, donations of warm weather clothing, tents, and tarps are always welcome, either to Riverton Park United Methodist Church or another service provider.

“We’re happy to offer what we can. It’s just these folks deserve better,” said Bolerjack. “We’re holding our own right now, so we’re OK. We just can’t do this forever.”

It may be too much to ask of our dysfunctional federal government to come up with a comprehensive immigration plan.

But if lawmakers want to be inspired to make a difference, they should look to a small church in Tukwila, and the good people there who are doing so much with whatever resources they can muster.

