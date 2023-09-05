Reliable internet service is so important to modern-day lifestyles that it can almost be considered an essential household utility. But far too many people don’t have access to broadband service nationally, including in Washington.

Expanding broadband service was one of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises, and he has made strides in delivering through his infrastructure law.

In part, the bipartisan bill created the Broadband, Equity, Access and Development Program. The BEAD program provided $42.4 billion to expand high-speed internet across the states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Washington’s share was $1.2 billion, which will help overcome access barriers such as cost, lack of broadband infrastructure in rural areas and on tribal lands.

To ensure the BEAD program serves those who live in government-assisted, low-income housing, the federal government has instituted the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides internet service discounts according to tiers of eligibility for people living at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced a partnership between HUD and the Federal Communications Commission during a recent visit to a new computer lab at Yesler Terrace in Seattle. With the partnership in place, the FCC and HUD will work to increase awareness of the ACP program. Under ACP, all recipients of HUD assistance are eligible to receive free or reduced-cost internet service, including a discount of up to $30 a month on internet service; a discount of up to $75 a month for households on tribal lands; and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop or desktop computer or tablet.

Increasing accessibility for people who cannot afford market-rate service can help narrow the wealth gap by providing access to career and education opportunities. According to the FCC, 6% of U.S. residents lack access to quality internet service, and in Washington the number is roughly 264,000 households.

As proven during the COVID-19 pandemic, access to the internet is essential to a child’s education. Students who don’t have access to the internet fall behind academically and in digital literacy, both of which negatively impact their chances of success in school and beyond.

The partnership with HUD and the FCC is a logical one since HUD oversees federal housing assistance programs.

Biden’s goal that all households have access to broadband services by 2030 is ambitious, but doable. The focus on low-income, rural and tribal lands should help the U.S. bring equity in access to technology, which will go a long way in creating equity overall.