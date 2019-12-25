Sheltering kids in state care in hotel rooms and departmental offices may be occasionally necessary in response to a serious, unexpected and potentially dangerous situation. But such fail-safe measures should be a last resort in an emergency, not a catchall for an inadequate system.

For too many years, too many children and teens have been sheltered in these suboptimal conditions because there are no other options: The state has not devoted sufficient resources to the types of facilities that would help keep both them and the community safe.

From Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 282 juveniles spent a cumulative 1,514 nights in hotel rooms and offices, according to a report recently released by the Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds. One 11-year-old spent 77 nights — the equivalent of two-and-a-half months — in a hotel room instead of a therapeutic setting or home.

Last year’s figures were an increase of 39% over the previous OFCO reporting year, which itself was a 32% increase from the year before. Those numbers do not include night-to-night foster placements in private homes, more commonly used in rural regions, but which the Department of Children, Youth, and Families did not track until recently.

Many of these youth have complex physical, mental and developmental challenges that manifest as behavioral problems. The uncertainty and lack of security of hotel stays are detrimental to their well-being and present potentially dangerous situations. What’s more, it sends the message that nobody wants them — the last thing an already traumatized child should hear.

The chief of the Department of Children, Youth, and Families called the situation “chickens coming home to roost” from budget decisions made in response to the Great Recession. “We made some terrible decisions, even though they may have been the best terrible decisions we could make,” said Secretary Ross Hunter, former chief Democratic budget writer on the House Appropriations Committee.

Finally, more than a decade later, it appears officials are reinvesting in this critical safety net. Last spring, legislators allocated $35.1 million to increase the reimbursement rate for Behavioral Rehabilitation Services for youth in state care. The governor’s proposed supplemental budget includes funding for two new state-operated group homes, which would accommodate six children and be fully operational by June 30, 2021.

State leaders finally seem to be taking their responsibility to these children seriously. Now, they must deliver results.

To help Washington’s most vulnerable children overcome their early struggles, the state needs to establish a more robust network of secure and semi-secure facilities, community-based services, mental- and behavioral-health resources, and family supports.