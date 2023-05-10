So, have you been watching the Seattle Kraken? Find yourself clenching your teeth as you are captured by the NHL playoff action? Are you looking forward to the end of the period because you are exhausted? Are you humbled by the sheer exertion and skill of those blue flying blurs and the screech of skates gripping and scarring the ice?

Hot damn. This is fun.

For those new to following the NHL, there are a couple of things to know.

Kraken hockey, only in its sophomore year, is so thrilling, in part thanks to the NHL’s generous policies that allow expansion franchises to draft talent from existing teams. The league certainly does not want to launch teams into new markets that are competitively lackluster for years.

That’s why the Las Vegas Golden Knights were able to make the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in the team’s first season and have made the playoffs five times in six years (including this one).

The Kraken benefited from the same draft rules as the Knights, able to pick up to 30 players from current NHL rosters.

In year one, the Kraken struggled. But the team blossomed this season — right into the playoffs. In the first hardscrabble round, the team ousted defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games. What a gas!

Now, in the suspenseful Western Conference semifinal series, the Kraken and the Dallas Stars have seesawed to 2-2. Back to Dallas for Game 5 Thursday.

If the Kraken extinguish the Stars — and in Poseidon’s name, we hope they do — the team will face either the Golden Knights or the Edmonton Oilers, with All-World superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, in the conference final.

Perhaps the most captivating thing about the Kraken is how hard the players work. It’s axiomatic in hockey that the team that works the hardest often wins, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen from the Kraken this season.

Oh, but this team also has talent. No question. Not to mention a hot goaltender in Philipp Grubauer. But what really separates them from the teams they’ve faced is sheer, gritty effort.

That’s why the team continued to be successful after leading goal scorer Jared McCann, who potted 40 in the regular season, went down with an injury in the first round. He returned, undeterred, to the ice Tuesday.

Here’s more good news: Hockey players who work hard tend to bring that ethic to the rink every game.

So take a deep breath and enjoy the thrill of playoff hockey. There’s still time to hop aboard the crowded Zamboni. This glorious year could be the first of many.