On this Memorial Day, fewer American troops are deployed in global combat zones than there have been in decades. But this is far from a time of peace. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, simmering relations with North Korea and the potential for conflict with China over Taiwan all could quickly escalate and draw in U.S. troops. Therefore, let us all pray for peace today.

Historically, Memorial Day is an occasion for Americans to remember and to honor those who died in service of their country. It grew out of post-Civil War celebrations and differs from Veterans Day, which honors all who have served in the armed forces.

Since the American Revolution, about 1.2 million people have died while in military service, more than half of them in battle. Another 1.4 million suffered non-mortal wounding. The cost of freedom is high, and those men and women paid it for all Americans and the nation’s allies around the world.

After World War II, Congress concluded that Memorial Day needed to be more than a day of remembrance. It also should be a day on which Americans strive for peace. President Harry Truman issued a proclamation in 1950 marking the occasion.

“Since war is the world’s most terrible scourge, we should do all in our power to prevent its recurrence,” Truman wrote. “In recognition of this need, the Congress has fittingly provided, in a joint resolution … that Memorial Day, which has long been set aside for paying tribute to those who lost their lives in war, shall henceforth be dedicated also as a day for Nation-wide prayer for permanent peace.”

Truman suggested that at 8 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, “all our people may unite in prayer, each in accordance with his own religious faith, for divine aid in bringing enduring peace to a troubled world.”

That exhortation is still relevant today as enduring peace remains elusive. Let us all pause on Monday morning, and whisper a prayer, invocation or wish for permanent peace so that Americans in the future need not make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom.

Then go out and enjoy the day with friends and family. Memorial Day is also the unofficial start of summer, and that’s all right.